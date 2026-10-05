Rodney Dale Powers, 91

Rodney Dale Powers, age 91, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed from this life in the early hours of September 24, 2026 at his home near Afton, OH, succumbing to the effects of multiple respiratory related issues. He was born on July 21, 1935, the eldest of three children born to Clay Powers and Pauline (Gose) Powers.

Rodney grew up in Menifee County, KY, born at Denniston. He moved to Ohio in the early 1950s with his parents and siblings. He was married to the late Loma (Ingram) Powers in 1954 and they were parents of five children. They resided in Germantown, Middletown and Franklin until relocating to the Williamsburg, OH area in 1964. He married Rebecca Huddleston in 1998.

Rodney was an avid outdoorsman his entire life, especially enjoying hunting and fishing, and spent numerous drives with wife Becky observing birds and other wildlife. He fished competitively for bass and crappie with friends and with his son, Larry, winning their share of tournaments on the local East Fork Lake and was known by many friends on the lake as “The Milkman.” He also enjoyed keeping his lawn manicured and could be seen as late as a few months ago on his zero-turn riding mower.

Preceding Rodney in death were his parents, sister Bonnie (Powers) Willis and brother Randall Powers. He will be greatly missed by his survivors, who include wife Rebecca “Becky,” sons John (Susan) Powers, Larry (Diane) Powers, Richard “Rick” (Ruth) Powers, daughters Reba (the late Laura) Powers and Ramona (Candace) Powers, stepson Chris (Salie) Ellis and numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Visitation services were held on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at Moore Family Funeral Home.

Internment immediately followed at Williamsburg Cemetery.