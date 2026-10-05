175th Brown County Fair gets underway with parade, royalty and 4-H honors

The 2026 Brown County Fair officially got underway Monday, Sept. 28, as fairgoers gathered in Georgetown for the annual fair parade and the beginning of a week filled with 4-H activities, livestock shows, entertainment and community events.

The parade stepped off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28, bringing 4-H members, families, community organizations and local supporters together to celebrate the annual “Little State Fair.”

Crowned this year’s fair royalty were Brown County Fair King Grant Short, of the Showtime 4-H Club, and Brown County Fair Queen Sadie Wilhelmy, of the Ringleaders 4-H Club.

The fair’s 4-H program also recognized several individuals for their contributions during the 2026 Brown County Fair King and Queen Contest held Sept. 28 at the Danny Gray Activity Center on the fairgrounds.

Christy Clary of the OSU Extension Office presented the annual 4-H honors.

Christy Lucas, Brown County Fair Board secretary/treasurer (Scott Twp), received the 2026 Friend of 4-H Award, recognizing her continued support of the Brown County 4-H program over the decades.

Kristi Wilhelmy was presented with the 4-H Alumni Award, honoring her connection to and continued support of the 4-H program.

The 2026 Outstanding 4-H’er Awards were presented to Cole Gauche and Sadie Wilhelmy.

Last year’s Brown County Fair king and queen, Cole Gauche and Sayde Rhoten, shared in master of ceremony duties for the 2026 king and queen contest.

The Sept. 28 activities also included the annual demolition derby, giving spectators an opportunity to enjoy one of the fair’s popular motorsports attractions.

With the parade complete and the fair officially underway, Brown County 4-H members and their families turned their attention to the many activities that make the annual fair a highlight of the local community.

For generations, the Brown County Fair has provided an opportunity for young people to showcase the results of their hard work and for families, friends and neighbors to come together in celebration of agriculture and the community.

This marked the 175th anniversary of the Brown County Fair.

The fair ran Sept. 28 – Oct. 3.