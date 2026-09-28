Nancy Sanders, 88

Nancy Sanders passed away peacefully on September 4, 2026, just shy of her 89th birthday. Born in Georgetown, Ohio, to Leo and Edna List, Nancy grew up on North Street surrounded by family and friends.

​While Nancy held various administrative roles throughout her career, her work never defined her. She enjoyed her time volunteering, painting, gardening, and antiquing.

​In 1965, she married Jerry Sanders, and together they raised four children. They shared 60 years of marriage until Jerry’s passing in 2025. Jerry’s career took the family from Cincinnati to Portsmouth, and later to the Chicago area. Following retirement, they returned home to Brown County before ultimately moving to the Boston area to be near her daughter. Everywhere Nancy lived, she built a home and created lasting friendships.

​A lifelong learner, Nancy pursued an associate degree after retiring. She could solve the most obscure crossword clues and always had an interesting fact to share. She traveled extensively but was happiest visiting her grandchildren.

​Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her son, George Jeremy; her parents; and her siblings, Arlene Chesser, Frances Fritz, Mary Ellen Edenfield, and Don List.

​She is survived by her sons, Greg (Julie) Sanders and Joe (Korapin) Sanders; her daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Farah; and her amazing grandchildren, Greg (Anna) Sanders, Mia and Max Farah, and Daphne, Daniel, and Dennis Sanders.

​A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on October 10, 2026, at St. George Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. In honor of Nancy’s belief that voting is both a privilege and a duty, her family asks that you cast a vote in the upcoming election.