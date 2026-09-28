Dinah Hazelbaker, 80, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2026. She was born May 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Ohio.

Dinah is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Roger Hazelbaker; her children, Barry and Jamie Hazelbaker; grandchildren, Brittany and Mariah Hazelbaker; brother; Ronald “Butch” Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orla and Ruth Davis; and siblings, Lester Davis, Kenny Davis, Rodney Davis, Orla Roger Davis, Bill Davis, and Reba Kunkel.

Dinah attended Greenbush Baptist Church and retired from Frisch’s, where she worked for 27 years. She enjoyed gardening and crafting, especially macramé and plastic crafts as well as collecting salt and pepper shakers. She also loved decorating for every holiday and bringing joy to those around her.

Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenbush Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to Brown County Humane Society.

Dinah will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.