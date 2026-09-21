Dorothy Elaine Orr, 91

Dorothy Elaine Orr, age 91, of Sardinia, passed away on September 15, 2026 at the Adams County Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, OH.

She was born June 17, 1935 in Brownstown daughter of the late Ira Elmer Stotler and Edna Fae Brown Stotler. She was one of eight children. Also preceding her in death were her sisters Louise Stotler, Joy Sensabaugh, Ruby Spencer, Loretta Muse, Olive Prine, one brother, Elmer Stotler, son-in-law, Barth Roberts and daughter-in-law, Lisa Orr. Her husband, Ronald passed away December 1, 1984.

Dorothy was a homemaker for many years until Ronald passed. She was then employed by Martins SuperValue followed by the Georgetown IGA as a deli/cake decorator

She loved working around her home and enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball and Cincinnati Reds on TV. She loved hearing of her grandchildren’s adventures and was very proud of each and every one of them..

She married Ronald Orr on April 14th, 1956 to which 4 children were born, daughter, Denise Roberts, sons, Rory Orr, Rick (Donna) Orr and Colin (Jana) Orr. Also surviving are several Grandchildren, Craig (Heather) Roberts, Jason (Shannon) Roberts, Lorin (Blake) Kibler, Aaron Orr, Hope (Mike) Orr Matthews, Travis (Sarah) Orr, Cody (Samantha) Orr, Evan Orr, R.J. Orr, Morgan (Mitch) Orr/Kempisty, Nick Orr, step-grandchildren, Casey (Nick) Hoover, Madison (Blake) Doss and Blake Rigdon. Also left to mourn her passing are Great-Grandchildren, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Roberts, Ryan (Katie) Roberts, Eli Roberts, Addison (Aiden) Crowe, Grady Roberts, Weston Kibler, Grayson Kibler, Paxton Kibler, Emma Orr, Karis Orr, Isabella Orr, Aryah Orr, Micah Orr, Mason Orr, Aubrey Hoover, Sophia Hoover, Beau Doss, Wyatt Doss, Maya Doss, great-great Grandchild, Jack Ryan Roberts, sister, Barbara Montgomery and several nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Arnheim, Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 12:00 pm with Rev Laura Leach Shreffler officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Peace Lutheran Church Saturday, September 19, 2026 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Hospice of Hope. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.