Investigation into death of Brown County Adult Detention Center inmate ongoing

An investigation into the death of an inmate at the Brown County Adult Detention Center is underway.

On Sept. 4, an inmate at the Brown County Adult Detention Center, Scotty Dearing, 45, began exhibiting medical complications while being examined by medical staff. Georgetown Life Squad was contacted to transport Dearing to the hospital for medical treatment.

When EMS arrived on scene, Dearing was transferred to the life squad where he then experienced what appeared to be a cardiac event. Georgetown EMS then began life-saving measures and transported Dearing to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Brown County Coroner’s Office was contacted, and Dearing was transferred to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for investigation.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections was contacted and an investigation into the death is ongoing.