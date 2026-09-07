Mary Yvonne Rose, 91, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2026, at Community Hospice Center for Caring at Baptist Medical Center South. Mary was born in San Francisco, California, to Frank J. and Dolly (Evelyn Laforge) Basso. As a child, she moved with her family to Oakland, Dallas, and St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated from Nerinx Hall and St. Louis University. It was in St. Louis that she met Joe Rose, whom she married in 1957. Together, they shared 47 years of marriage and raised their family in Georgetown, Ohio.

Mary devoted nearly 40 years of her life to education as a school teacher with Georgetown Exempted Village Schools. She was a dedicated educator who cared deeply about her students and the community she served.

Upon retirement, Mary and Joe moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

A devout Catholic, Mary was a longtime member of St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio, and Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach. Her faith was at the center of her life. She was a daily Mass attendee, sang in the church choir, participated in nocturnal adoration, and treasured her weekly ladies’ rosary group. Mary was a member of the Queen City Chorus in Cincinnati, Jacksonville Chorus, and Bridges of Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines. She also served for many years as an usher for the Jacksonville Symphony. In Georgetown, Mary and Joe enjoyed their Friday evenings as members of the Brown County Squares, where they loved square dancing with friends. She was also a member of the Ponte Vedra Sea Turtle Patrol, sharing her time and enthusiasm in support of the local sea turtle population. Mary is survived by children, Chris Rose (Mary) and Paul Rose (Rhonda); grandchildren, Amanda Burrill (Steve), TJ Rose (Katie), Brendan Rose, Riley Rose (Ellie), Tanner Rose (Mindy), Eden Apostolou (James), and Ali McCullough (Riley); great-grandchildren, Valerie, Shane, Grace, and Brady Burrill; Barrett, Brody, Brecken, and Braxton Rose; and Carson and Gavin Rose and brother, John Basso. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rose; daughter, Yvonne; parents, Frank J. and Dolly Basso; and sister, Rosie Basso. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea On Monday, October 5, 2026 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/donate.