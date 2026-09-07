Bonnie Kay Bristle, 80

Bonnie Kay Bristle, age 80, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 25th, 2026 in Batavia, Ohio. Bonnie was born on October 5th, 1945 in Taylorsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Alden Chambers Sr. and Margaret Jane (Frost) Chambers. Bonnie was raised in Mowrystown, Ohio and was a 1963 graduate of White Oak High School. Bonnie was a devoted animal lover – cats held a special place in her heart, she rescued many in her lifetime and provided a loving home for them. She loved all types of music, especially Jimmy Buffett and local artists – Ricky Nye, Sonny Moorman and Bronson Arroyo. She was a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Bonnie loved vacationing on the beaches of Florida and going to Coney Island. She was an avid reader and antique collector – she had booths at the Olde Piano Factory & Ferguson’s Antique Mall. She is survived by her two daughters: Tonya (Richard) Auel of Batavia and Sarah Bristle (Mike) of Amelia; her beloved cat, Bora Bora and many nieces, nephews and their extended families. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by three sisters: Adrienne (Pete) Gaffin, Mary (Joe) Black and Betty (David) Fender; three brothers, James Chambers Jr., Bob (Amy) Chambers, and Richard (Lynn) Chambers; five nephews, John Chambers, Doug Chambers, Dan Chambers, Jim Goodrich and Cecil Black; and a great-nephew, Jimmy Gale Goodrich. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2026 with friends & family being received from 4:00pm to the time of service at 6:00pm with Pastor Kraig Walker officiating at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. In remembrance and to celebrate two of Bonnie’s great loves – please wear your favorite Cincinnati Reds or Jimmy Buffett/Parrot Head attire on September 18th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie’s memory can be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Road, Batavia, OH 45103 or DAV: Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org – Disabled American Veterans Charity. Online Condolences can be made at edgingtonfuneralhomes.com