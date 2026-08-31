George William “Bill” Adams Jr., 80

George William “Bill” Adams, Jr. age 80, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2026 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was born September 30, 1945 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Julia “Mildred” (Runyan) and George William “Bill” Adams, Sr. Billworked primarily in supervision during his years at Williamson Heating & Cooling Company and GE Aviation, bringing steady leadership and commitment to those roles over the course of his career. Family was at the center of his life, and above all, he treasured the time he spent with them. He also pursued his interests with enthusiasm and pride. Bill was a two-time state bare-bow champion, an accomplishment that reflected both skill and discipline. He was also a Civil War enthusiast, a passion that reflected his deep interest in history. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and “Pepaw,” a role he cherished deeply. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter – Amy Jo (Adams) Caudill in 2017 and his brother – Clyde Robert Adams.

Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years – Nancy (Sammons) Adams; one daughter – Jennifer Taylor and husband Jason; son-in-law – Mark “Tim” Caudill; eight grandchildren – Chelsea Stacy and husband Josh, Pierce Moore and wife Bethany, Courtney Taylor, Cassidy Fulmer and husband Ryan, William “Justice” Moore, Cadence Altman and husband Eric, Henry “Townes” Caudill and Ulysses “Uly” Caudill; eight great-grandchildren – Lilly, Hadley, Kainan, Emery, Jack, Forrest, Fletcher and Francine as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Bill will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his humor, strength, and love will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com