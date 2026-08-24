Rebecca J. McCart, 70, of Lake Waynoka, OH, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born on October 22, 1955 in Greensburg, PA to the late Archie J. Weyandt Jr and Lillian (Schweinsburg) Weyandt.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by brothers, Archie J. Weyandt III, James R. Weyandt, William Weyandt and sister, Lillian Christner.

She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Randy McCart of Lake Waynoka; sons, Robert W. (Marlene) Phillips of FL, Brandon W. Phillips of Greensburg, PA; step-sons, Jerrod (Melissa) McCart of Amelia, Clayton (Kristen) McCart of New Richmond; brother, Charles A. Weyandt of New Stanton, PA; 2 grandsons; 4 step-grandchildren, very best friend, Wendy Poole as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.