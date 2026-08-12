Ralph Russell “Rusty” Goslin, 76

Ralph Russell “Rusty” Goslin, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, August 10, 2026 at his residence. He was born October 11, 1949 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Ralph P. and Laura Mae “Lollie” (Grierson) Goslin. Rusty graduated from Georgetown High School in 1968, where he was best known for his playful pranks and infectious snicker. A true “hippie” at heart, Rusty proudly attended Woodstock and was always happy to share that he could remember the experience. Music was Rusty’s first love. Whether listening to it or playing it, he could never get enough. Throughout the years, he formed and played with several bands, including The Beach Combers and The Cavaliers, among others. As a talented lead guitarist and vocalist, music remained an important part of his life and brought him great joy. Rusty was a retired office manager and security employee for Goodyear Market in Goodyear, Arizona. He greatly enjoyed his time in Arizona, as well as in Florida, where he became involved in the flea market industry. Earlier in life, Rusty worked on his grandfather’s farm and later served as an artificial insemination technician for COBA. He was also the owner and operator of Studio 3 Ceramic Shop in Maysville, Kentucky. Rusty will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, adventurous spirit, and the many stories he collected throughout his life.

Mr. Goslin is survived by one sister – Jennifer Cahall and husband Ken of Georgetown, Ohio; four children – Nick Goslin and wife Heather, Brooke Clayton and husband Brandon, Sara Dunn and husband Sam and Dylan Hopkins; four grandchildren – McKenna, Connor and Braxton Clayton and Hunter Goslin; one niece and nephew; three great nieces and three great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 17, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown High School Band Department, c/o Georgetown Exempted Village School, 1043 Mt. Orab Pike,