James “Jim” Lee Harding, Jr., 75

James “Jim” Lee Harding, Jr., age 75, of Rising Sun, Indiana, passed away on July 22, 2026, in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Jim lived in Mount Orab Ohio for over 40 years before moving to Rising Sun in 2021.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 5, 1950, Jim grew up experiencing the best of both worlds—spending his youth in the city of Cincinnati as well as working on a farm in Indiana.

A dedicated and skilled craftsman, Jim worked in the steel manufacturing industry for most of his life as a master welder and foreman.

His incredible handiwork left a lasting mark on the region; his structural contributions can be seen standing tall throughout the Cincinnati skyline, in the iconic Eiffel Tower at Kings Island, and within many of the park’s famous roller coasters.

Beyond his career, Jim had a passion for life’s simple pleasures. He loved traveling, taking spontaneous day trips, and spent much of his free time enjoying shooting, fishing, and woodworking.

Above all, Jim cherished time spent with his family and loved ones.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, several siblings, and his beloved wife of over 50 years, Barbara Harding.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; his devoted children, Christine Harding of Mount Orab, OH, Leslie Curlis (Jeff) of Mount Orab, OH, Jay Harding of Rising Sun, IN, Micah Harding of Mount Orab, OH, and Sandy McGowan (Johanna) of Rising Sun, IN;

His cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Joshua, Junior, Wyatt, Jackson, and Katie.

His sister in law Kim and her daughters Sarah and Hannah.

His brothers Rodney and Jerry.

He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will deeply mourn his passing.