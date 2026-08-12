Bicycle fatal hit-skip crash in Brown County

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal bicycle hit‑skip crash that occurred on August 11, 2026, at approximately 10:36 p.m. on State Route 32 near Eastwood Road in Sterling Township, Brown County.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Jansno electric bicycle, operated by James D. Daugherty, age 46, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was traveling westbound in the right lane of State Route 32. A suspected white Nissan Versa, also traveling westbound in the right lane, struck Mr. Daugherty from behind and fled the scene.

Investigators believe the hit‑skip vehicle may be a 2020 to 2025 white Nissan Versa.

Mr. Daugherty was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Georgetown Post at 937‑378‑6193 or 937‑378‑6191.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Mt. Orab Police Department, Mt. Orab Fire and EMS, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s – Georgetown Post.