Gloria Jean Conley (nee Fields), 76

Gloria Jean Conley (nee Fields), age 76, of Cincinnati, OH and now Provision Assisted Living in

Batavia, OH died under the care of Suncrest Hospice on August 7, 2026.

She was a homemaker and worked for the City of Cincinnati for 28 years. She was born on

August 17, 1949 to Bert and Helen Fields.

In addition to her parent’s she was preceded in death by her husband James Conley who she wed

May 26, 1974 and one sister Wanda Sue Fields and one brother Harvey W. Fields (Sonny).

Survived by one brother James B. Fields Jr. (Jake) and wife Dorlene of Mt. Orab, OH and one sister

Darlene Melfi of West Jordan, Utah and one sister-in-law Barbara Conley of Cincinnati, OH and

several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends everywhere and she was loved by all.

Cremation will be provided by Walker Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Suncrest

Hospice.