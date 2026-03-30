Margaret Jane Stansberry, 88, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a librarian at the Mary P. Shelton public library in Georgetown, Ohio for many years. She was a member of the Fairview Chapel near Georgetown Ohio and a member of the Fairview Chapel Women’s Guild. Mrs. Stansberry was born January 1, 1938 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Roscoe and Jessie (Carter) Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Daryl Stansberry; brother – Paul Sanders; sister-in-law and brother-in-law – Donna and Vern Hawkins.

Mrs. Stansberry is survived by four children – Sue Cochran (Dickie) of Georgetown, Ohio, Jolinne Kerl (Jim) of Fairfield, Ohio, Mark Stansberry of Cincinnati, Ohio and Scott Stansberry (Patty) of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren – Craig Drake (Christy), Nikki Stansberry, Eric Stansberry (Lauren), Sarah Stansberry, Laura Stansberry and Erin Stansberry; six great-grandchildren – Taylor Bennett, Austin Grippa, Jalynn Drake, Ayden Drake, Emma Stansberry and Chloe Stansberry; two great great-grandchildren – Waverly and Xander Bennett; sister-in-law – Lois Sanders; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 29, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Ken Myers will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 30, 2026 in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com