Floyd Jeffrey Lang Sr., 63

Floyd Jeffrey Lang, Sr., age 63, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away suddenly Thursday, March 12, 2026 at his residence. He was born April 2, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Kathryn (Bowman) Lang and the late Ronald Lang, Sr. His life was marked by service, hard work and a love for both family and the thrill of competition.

Floyd served his country proudly as a Navy veteran, a period of his life that exemplified his commitment and resilience. Following his honorable service, he embarked on a long and illustrious career at Ford Motor Company, beginning in June 1993. Over the course of more than three decades, Floyd became a respected figure within the company and retired in April 2024, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and loyalty. His enthusiasm extended beyond his professional endeavors into the world of motor sports. Floyd had a deep appreciation for golfing, NASCAR, horse racing, and dirt track racing, passions that reflected his spirited nature and zest for life. He was a devoted grandfather, cherishing his role in the lives of his three grandchildren above all else. They were truly the center of his world. He took immense joy in watching them participate in their sports, rarely ever missing a game. This simple yet profound passion highlighted his unwavering support and deep affection for his family, qualities that defined his character and endeared him to those around him. He will sadly be missed by many.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Lang is survived by one son – Jeff Lang and wife Amanda; three grandchildren – Karson, Ashton and Blakely Lang; six brothers and sisters – Ronald Lang, Jr., Greg Lang and wife Darlene, Melanie Lang, Butch Lang and wife Kristi, Scott Lang and wife Misty and Jason Lang and wife Kristin and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Stoney Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 19, 2026.