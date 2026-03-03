Donald Lee Zipperian, 95

Donald Lee Zipperian, age 95, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 1, 2026 at his residence. He was born November 5, 1930 in Ironton, Ohio the son of the late Harry and Edith (Hemminger) Zipperian. Don attended Ironton Elementary School and graduated from Ironton High School in 1949. Following his high school graduation, he honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1954. After his military service, Don embarked on a successful career, initially working for Cincinnati Cleaning and Finishing Company, where he met his future wife, June Schwarz. They were married on January 12, 1957 and began their life together in Centerville, Ohio, where they lived for 30 years and were active members of the Normandy Methodist Church. Don pursued his passion for education by obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati. He dedicated himself to teaching Architectural Design and Drafting at the Montgomery County Vocational School until his retirement in 1991. He also contributed his expertise as an instructor at Sinclair College. In 1992, Don and June relocated to Ripley, Ohio, where they dedicated their time to restoring their home and becoming integral members of their community. Don’s commitment to Ripley was evident in his many contributions, earning him the honor of being named Ripley Citizen of the Year. He served on the Village of Ripley Town Council and was a key member of the Save Our Buildings initiative, playing a crucial role in the restoration of several historic buildings, including the project at 9 Main Street that successfully attracted a doctor to the area. Don’s legacy of service, love for education and commitment to community development will be cherished and remembered by all who knew him. He leaves behind a lasting impact, inspiring future generations through his dedication and passion for bettering his community. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three children – Robert, Donna and Thomas.

Mr. Zipperian is survived by his wife of 69 years – June (Schwarz) Zipperian; one son – Scott Zipperian and wife Tonya; one daughter-in-law – Traci Zipperian; four grandchildren – Tori, Tasha (Joe), Jacob (Kelsey) and Joseph and three great grandchildren – Sawyer, Sylus and Jayla.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 7, 2026 at the Centenary Methodist Church, 110 North Second Street, Ripley, Ohio. Al Bolte will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ripley Food Pantry, P.O. Box 323, Ripley, Ohio 45167.