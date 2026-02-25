Mildred Ruth Reedy, 97

Mildred Ruth Reedy, age 97, of Sardinia, passed away on Sunday evening, February 22, 2026 at the Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro.

She was born March 1, 1928 in Adams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Basil and Opal (Grooms) Baldwin.

Ruth accepted Christ as her savior and was baptized at the Sardinia Church of Christ on September 28, 1958, and was a good and faithful servant. She spent many years helping to maintain and care for the family farm. She was a retired school bus driver for Eastern Brown School District, known to many students as “Speedy Reedy.” She was one of the first two female school bus drivers for the school district.

Ruth enjoyed being a member of community organizations. She was a member of the Sardinia Life Squad, Rebekah Lodge, SCC Friendly Circle, Lioness Club, Friendly Neighbor Club, George A. Lambert Legion Auxiliary, and was also the recipient of the Sardinia Founders Day Humanitarian Award.

Surviving are her children: Cathy (Danny) Kennedy of Russellville and Richard Jr. “Jim” (Vicki) Reedy of Sardinia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard James Reedy Sr.; son, Bryan Reedy; 3 sisters; and two brothers.

Graveside Services will be held at Buford Cemetery, Friday, February 17th, 2026 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Marion Clifton officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Mildred’s memory may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Dr, Sardinia, OH 45171. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.