Dixie Ann Utter, age 73, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, February 13, 2026 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born October 10, 1952 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel (Mefford) Melvin. Dixie was a cherished homemaker and beloved matriarch of her family. Throughout her life, she was the heart of her household, creating an inviting home that served as the focal point for family gatherings. She embraced each season, holiday and occasion with warmth and creativity, ensuring that her home was beautifully decorated and filled with love. Dixie’s exceptional culinary skills were a gift she happily shared, especially with her grandchildren, whom she taught to bake. Sundays were reserved for family, where they would come together after church to enjoy food and fellowship—moments that were truly precious to her. In addition to her passion for cooking, Dixie had a talent for crafting and shopping and dedicated 25 years as a local Avon consultant. She loved traveling, particularly during her favorite season, fall, when she would venture to the mountains of Gatlinburg to admire the stunning autumn colors. Dixie’s world revolved around her family; she took immense pride in raising her daughters and was thrilled to become a grandmother and eventually a great-grandmother to three wonderful boys. Her devotion extended into her faith, where she was dedicated member of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. For 16 years, she and her husband formed an incredible custodial team, dedicating their efforts to maintaining the cleanliness and sanctity of the church and she found joy in participating in various church programs. Dixie’s legacy of love, kindness and unwavering dedication to her family and community will forever be remembered. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Richard Melvin and three sisters – Linda Sullivan, Patty Perry and Betty Layman.

Mrs. Utter is survived by her loving husband of nearly 55 years – Gary Utter whom she married August 28, 1971; two daughters – Denise Leggett and husband Keith of Georgetown, Ohio and Susan Meadors and husband David of Palm Coast, Florida; three grandchildren – Kylee Walter and husband Matthew of Georgetown, Ohio, Lance Leggett and wife Diana of Bethel, Ohio and Elyse Leggett and fiancé Carson Gilpen of Georgetown, Ohio; three great grandsons – Sutton, Sawyer and Shepherd Walter and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.