Kenneth Earl Shelton, 89, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 13, 2026 at the V.A. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was retired from DP&L, where he worked as a control room operator and was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Shelton was born on August 10, 1936 in Aberdeen, Ohio the son of the late Stanley and Gladys (Kidder) Shelton. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Jane Shelton; his brother – Ashby Shelton and his son-in-law – Terry Phillips.

Mr. Shelton is survived by one daughter – Connie Phillips of Aberdeen, Ohio; three sons – Kenneth A. Shelton of Aberdeen, Ohio, Mark A. Shelton of Aberdeen, Ohio and David S. Shelton (Donna Graley) of Maysville, Kentucky; six grandchildren – Mason (Vanessa), Ethan (Sydney), Brittany (Alex), Lacy (Vicente), Courtney and Jordan; twenty-four great-grandchildren – Zane, Camden, Madison, Payton, Barrett, Alexis, Janie, Bailey, Jozlin, Ryder, Nova, Amiah, Avery, Averianna, Auryus, Hailey, Sean, Mavick, Kenayla, Malaki, Devin, Aleah, Addyson and Vicente Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.