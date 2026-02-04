Marsha Covert, 78 Years old, of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2026. . She is survived by her Husband: Ed Covert. Children: Dwayne Utter, Eddie Covert, Jim Covert, Jason Covert and the late Doug Utter. Numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Brothers and Sisters: Carl (Jenny) Diesel, Beverly (Jerry) Ross, David (Diane) Diesel, Kenny (the late Linda) Diesel. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Felicity Christian Church, 847 State Route 133, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Thursday, February, 5, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H, McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Neal Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tunnel to Towers. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.