Jerry Robert Watson, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio with his family by his side. He was born November 12, 1949 at home in Georgetown, Ohio the only child of the late Robert Eugene “Bob” and Mildred Lucinda (Penny) Watson. In 1968, Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country with honor. Following his military service, he joined his father in the gravel hauling, excavating and bulldozing business, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience. Jerry then contributed to Complete Auto Transit for 11 years before establishing his own business, Jerry Watson Trucking in Georgetown, Ohio. Through his business, he played a significant role in the development of Taylor Glen and Lindale Golf Courses. His career also included collaborations with Ron Stract Welding, where he worked on welding turbines and various government projects, as well as Taylors Trailers in Bethel, Ohio. Jerry’s passions extended beyond work; he was actively engaged in tractor pulling at the Brown County Fair and other local fairgrounds and he enjoyed racing his modified car at the Brown County Speedway. An avid hunter and fisherman, Jerry appreciated the great outdoors. In addition to his professional pursuits, Jerry was a collector of antiques and dedicated time to assisting his neighbors with extracurricular activities, reflecting his commitment to community and friendship. He will be remembered fondly for his contributions to his family, friends and community. His legacy of hard work and dedication will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate to know and love him.

Mr. Watson is survived by three children – Christie Gadzinski and husband Randall of Batavia, Ohio, Angela McKibben and husband Jeff of Russellville, Ohio and Shannon Watson of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Tiffany Earls and husband Caleb of Indiana, Nate Parrish of Pan Handle, Ohio, Chayce Watson and wife Haley of Hillsboro, Ohio, Haley McKibben of Russellville, Ohio; one great grandchild due in March; friend and mother of his children – Linda Watson of Mt.Orab, Ohio and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Following cremation, Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, January 24, 2026 from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.