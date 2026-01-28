Richard Eugene Kleemeyer, age 67, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was born December 4, 1958 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of the late Elmer and Dolly (Flischel) Kleemeyer. Richard was a devoted member of St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. His faith was a cornerstone of his life, guiding his values and shaping his character. Richard had a profound passion for sports, particularly demonstrated through his unwavering support for the Cincinnati Reds. His relationship with the team could be best described as love/hate; he reveled in their victories and endured their challenges, a true testament to his loyalty as a fan. Watching his grandchildren play sports brought him immense joy, as he cherished those moments of family and camaraderie. Richard embraced every moment, including his passion for motorsports, particularly his enjoyment of the NHRA Spring Nationals.

An avid fisherman, Richard found tranquility by the water, where he could escape into the rhythm of nature and relish in the quiet solitude that fishing offered. The beach held a special place in his heart, especially Holden Beach, North Carolina, where he created fond memories. Richard’s love for classic Westerns, particularly those featuring the legendary John Wayne, showcased his appreciation for timeless storytelling and characters that resonated deeply with his own values. His favorite indulgence, chocolate malts, became a delightful aspect of his personality, reflecting his enjoyment of simple pleasures. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Paul Kleemeyer in 2024; two sisters – Caridel Kleemeyer in 2015 and Marilyn Pegan in 2024and two brothers-in-law – Ralph Quallen and Edward Pegan.

Mr. Kleemeyer is survived by three sons – Joshua Michael Kleemeyer and wife Kathleen of Columbus, Ohio, Matthew David Kleemeyer and wife Michele and Jacob Samuel Kleemeyer all of Fayetteville, Ohio; five grandchildren – Ryley, Brycen and Hayden Kleemeyer all of Fayetteville, Ohio and Grant and Grace Kleemeyer both of Columbus, Ohio; one sister – Virginia Quallen of Fayetteville, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Harriett Kleemeyer of Fayetteville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.