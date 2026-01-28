Eunice Eilene Davidson, age 96, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was born May 1, 1929 in Madionsville, Ohio the daughter of the late Ivo Lee and Ora Marie (Montgomery) Rhoades. Throughout her remarkable journey, Eunice touched the hearts of many with her warm spirit and unwavering dedication to her passions. Eunice had an enduring affection for poodles, often delighting in the companionship they brought into her home. Her love for these animals was a testament to her character, showcasing her nurturing spirit and love for lively interaction.

As a dedicated individual, Eunice took pleasure in working in her yard, where she could connect with nature and cultivate beauty through her gardening endeavors. Florida vacations held a special place in Eunice’s heart, where she created cherished memories. These trips not only provided her with delightful memories but also served as an escape where she could recharge and revel in the enjoyment of life. In the later years of her life, Eunice contributed to her community by cleaning houses for others, displaying her willingness to help and support those in need. Throughout her 96 years, Eunice embodied kindness, resilience, and an unwavering spirit of generosity. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years – Roy Roland Davidson in 2015.

Mrs. Davidson is survived by one sister – Dorothy Zugg of Fayetteville, Ohio; four nieces and nephews – Sandy Zugg of Fayetteville, Ohio, Orville Zugg of Sardinia, Ohio, Kenny Zugg and wife Linda of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Gary Zugg and wife Debbie of Lynchburg, Ohio; several other nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law – Pauline Unger of Sardinia, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Delmar Davidson of Dayton, Ohio and one cousin – Sheryl Straight of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 29, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Kenny Zugg will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

