Donald G Ring, age 85, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning suddenly. January 18, 2026 at home.

He was born June 4, 1940 in Sardinia, Ohio son of the late Chester Vincent & Louise (Marconette) Ring.

Don retired as a tool & die maker for Steel Craft Manufacturing after 44 years of service. A 1958 Sardinia High School Graduate, hewas an avid sports fan who loved playing cards with his friends and going to the casinos.

Surviving are his son- Jim (Kelly) Ring, Fairfield Township, OH; his daughter- Gina Hoover of Fairfield, OH; his grandchildren- Brandon (Sarah) Hoover, Lauren (Cole) Hobert, Colton (Lexi) Ring, Brian (Brooklynn Tanner)Hoover, Sydney Ring, Kyle (Elizabeth) Jordan, Kelsey (Robert) Anderson, Samantha (Matthew) Wright, Sydney Esarey, Maggie Jordan, Riley Jordan, Eric Jordan, Joshua (Brittany) Skimmerhorn; several great-grandchildren and nieces & nephews; and brother- Fred (Portia) Ring, Georgetown, OH.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife- Barbara (Poole) Ring, and 2 brothers- Richard King & Tom Ring.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, January 23, 2026 at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, OH with Don’s son- Jim Ring officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 12 Noon until the time of service on Friday, January 23 at the Maham Funeral Home.

Contributions in Don’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.