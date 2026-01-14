Bonnie Starr Waits Richards, 69, passed away Monday, January 12, 2026. Bonnie was born January 21, 1956 in Georgetown, OH to Eileen Chaney Waits and Carl Waits. She grew up on a farm outside of Ash Ridge. She lived next to her grandmother, Cordella Chaney, who she was very close to. Bonnie went to school at Ash Ridge, Russellville, Decatur and graduated from Eastern High School in the class of 1974. After high school, Bonnie started working at Clermont Mercy Hospital, known then as Clermont County Hospital. She worked in the dietary department doing various jobs through the years. She also worked in the call center at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was a few months shy of forty years when she retired.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandma, sister, Beverly Waits McClellan, nephew, cousins and a host of friends.

Bonnie is survived by her ex-husband and friend for over 50 years, Dan Richards of Mt. Orab; daughter, Tracy Paul (Brandon) of New Vienna, OH; son, David Richards (Stephanie) of New Vienna, OH; grandchildren, Shay Paul, Natalie Paul, Paige Paul, Sophie Richards and Amaya Richards; niece, Vonda McClellan Creighton (Keith) of TX; great nieces, Uriah and Hailey of Washington State and Lily of Mt. Orab as well as a lot of very special friends. There are too many to mention. I loved you all. Remember me as a good person, who was caring and thoughtful. God Bless until we meet again! Take care of one another.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Kraig Walker will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. She will be cremated following the services.

