Tara Jayne Duzan, age 47, of Sardinia formerly of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at her parents home with her loving family by her side.

She was a Warrior in her battle against cancer Every Single Day – she was an inspiration to many. Tara was so strong and courageous throughout her entire journey and an inspiration to all of us and will be dearly missed. She was a beautiful soul and will be missed every second of every day. She was our Warrior: cancer didn’t win, she is now in Heaven with Jesus.

She was born November 4, 1978 in Wilmington, OH, daughter of Michael and Tammy (DeBoard) Warnock.

Tara was a graduate of Clinton Massie High School and Wilmington College, was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. and was a teacher at Eastern Brown Local Schools.

Surviving is her husband, Chad E. Duzan whom she married June 7, 2008, two sons, Evan Duzan and Eli Duzan, parents, Mike & Tammy Warnock and her mother-in-law, Bonnie Duzan. Also surviving is a special aunt Jayne, best friend Allison, brothers-n-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts and cousins and many friends and co-workers.

Those gone before were her grandparents, Dick & Dee DeBoard, Ronnie & Vivian Warnock and her father-in-law, Danny Duzan.

Services will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 10156 St Rt 350 Clarksville, OH 45113, Monday, January 5, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor Tim Bradshaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarksville Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Bethany Baptist Church Sunday, January 4, 2026 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Contributions in Tara’s memory may be made to the Bethany Baptist Church 10156 St. Rt. 350 Clarksville, OH 45113. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.