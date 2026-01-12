Robert “Bob” Lee Wilson, age 92, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, January 11, 2026 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio surrounded by his family. He was born October 17, 1933 in Milford, Ohio the son of the late Walter William and Norma Belle (Gardner) Wilson. Bob was a distinguished veteran of the United States Navy, served our country with honor during the Korean War. He enlisted in January 1951 and fulfilled his duty aboard the USS Miller destroyer as a machinist’s mate fireman, proudly fulfilling his duties until his honorable discharge in August 1954. After returning home, Bob dedicated his career to Milacron in Oakley, Ohio, where he remained until his retirement. Known for his love of the outdoors, Bob was a familiar presence in Hamersville, often seen taking daily walks or riding his bicycle and found great joy in exploring the natural beauty of East Fork State Park and its trails. Fishing was a cherished pastime, particularly enjoyed alongside his grandchildren and nephew, David. The memories created during their fishing trips to Lake Erie and adventures on dirt bikes will be treasured by all who had the privilege of sharing these experiences with him. Bob’s dedication to his family, his community and his country leaves a lasting legacy and he will be remembered fondly by those who knew and loved him. Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years – Mary Joy (Clements) Wilson in 2020, two sons – Stephan Scott Wilson and Baby Boy Wilson, one great granddaughter – Taylor Neal, one brother – Larry Wilson and wife Bernadine, one sister – Carole Ohmer and husband Ralph and one brother-in-law – Eddie Brewer.

Mr. Wilson is survived by two daughters – Lisa Neal and husband Barney of Bethel, Ohio and Vickie Liming and George Borgmann of Milford, Ohio; five grandchildren – Greg Neal and wife Amanda of Winchester, Ohio, Steven Neal and wife Whitney of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Amy Liming and Jimmy Fisher of Decatur, Ohio, Justin Liming and wife Crystal of Hamersville, Ohio and Abby Liming and Adam Fitzpatrick of Seaman, Ohio; thirteen great grandchildren – Madison, Ellie, Presley and Finley Neal, Kentley, Ryker and Reese Neal, Jerzy and Paizley Evans, Kayleigh and Harley Neal and Maci and Marley Rau; one sister – Diane Brewer of Mt.Orab, Ohio many nieces and nephews.

An anatomical gift was made to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

