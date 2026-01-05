Members of Scout 4074 of Russellville assisted in the placing of the wreaths for the 2025 Wreaths Across America Day event held at Ripley’s Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 13. Photo by Wade Linville

Members of Scout 4074 of Russellville assisted in the placing of the wreaths for the 2025 Wreaths Across America Day event held at Ripley’s Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 13. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/NSDAR once again joined the mission to remember, honor, and teach, as an official location for annual Wreaths Across America Day. The annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley was held Dec. 13 at Maplewood Cemetery. This is the eighth year that Maplewood Cemetery has served as an official National Wreaths Across America Day location.

Serving as the master of ceremonies once again for the Wreaths Across America Day event in Ripley was Vickie Carrington, of the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/NSDAR.

“We’d like to thank you for joining us here today as we celebrate the Wreaths Across America mission to remember the fallen, honor those that served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Carrington. “Each day in cemeteries throughout this country, family members of our veterans and active duty military members listen to the sorrowful sound of ‘Taps’ played as their loved ones’ caskets are lowered into the ground, and American flags are folded and presented in remembrance of their service and sacrifices. It is our commitment to not only honor those currently being buried, but also to remember those who have gone long before and who might not have family members to visit their grave sites and thank them for their service. We are here to remember, not their deaths, but their lives.”

A small crowd of people braved the bitter cold to come out for this year’s Wreaths Across America Day in Ripley. Presenting the colors for the Wreaths Across America Day ceremony was the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School JROTC Color Guard, and assisting in the hanging of the wreaths, one to represent each branch of the United States Military, were members of Scout 4074 of Russellville.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, year long movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This year, there were more than 4,900 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 13 with more than three million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Maplewood Cemetery each year is to place ceremonial wreaths at the base of Soldiers Monument in honor of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time, energy and resources to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and because of their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”

Wreaths Across America honors all veterans and active military members by placing live, balsam wreaths.

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America are invited to visit lwww.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

All Wreaths Across America Day events are, non-political/religious events, open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OHMWCR