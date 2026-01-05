Freda Mae McMillion, a beloved mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2026, at the age of 94. Born on April 11, 1931, in McCreary Co, Kentucky, to the late Albert and Tressie (nee Hamlin) Litton. Freda was deeply family-oriented and cherished the moments spent with her children and her beloved grandchildren. Her family was the center of her universe, and she took great joy in nurturing their relationships and creating lasting memories. In addition to her role as a devoted mother and grandmother, Freda enjoyed a fulfilling career as an office manager at Sporty’s Pilot Shop for over 53 years, where she worked alongside her daughter and created an inseparable bond. Her work ethic and dedication were an inspiration to those around her. Freda shared many joyful moments with her late husband, Gerald, as they participated in a bowling league and traveled together, exploring the world with laughter and love. She was also an avid seamstress, creating beautiful clothing for herself and others, as well as a skilled knitter. Her green thumb flourished in her beloved garden, where she cultivated an array of plants and flowers that brought joy to her home. Freda was an active and devoted member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where she contributed her time and talents, enriching the lives of those in her congregation. Freda was the beloved wife of 48 years to the late Gerald McMillion; Loving mother of David (Brenda) McMillion and Karen (Jake) Knapp; Cherished grandmother of Jason (Aura Lee) Elder and the late Jeffrey McMillion; Great grandmother of Lily and Isabelle; Dear sister of Connie (Danny) Parker. Along with her husband, parents, and grandson, Freda is preceded in death by her siblings Seva, Opal, Oda, Laney, Barbara, and R.J. A visitation will be held on January 8, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home – Milford. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM, where we will gather to honor and remember the remarkable life of this extraordinary woman.