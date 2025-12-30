The COVID-19 pandemic has altered every one of our lives.

Many of the precautions set forth by our federal and state governments are aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

“Flattening the curve” is the term we’re all hearing, and it refers to the methodology that limiting our physical contacts will help mitigate a spike in coronavirus cases, and thus help our hospitals, who have limited supplies and resources, meet the needs of an increase in patients experiencing health complications related to the virus.

In his daily briefing on March 24, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that when it comes to hospital resources, “We clearly do not have enough capacity as it exists today.”

As of March 24, the county had five reported patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the number is growing.

Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital is the only hospital in Clermont County.

A spokesperson from the hospital declined to comment on how many beds and respirators the hospital has.

Clermont County Public Health doesn’t have the information, said Keith Robinson, communications coordinator.

What we do know is that, according to a report published in August 2013 by the Clermont County General Health District titled, “Clermont County Community Health Assessment,” Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital was said to have “166 staffed beds (120 adult medical/surgical, 16 adult special care ICU/ CCU and 30 psychiatric).”

A breakout graphic, that accompanies the “Resource Availability” section, reads, “There is one nursing home bed for every 200 residents in Clermont County and one hospital bed for every 1,189 residents.”

The section goes on to read that, “Health Professional Shortage Areas are designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration based on demonstration that the area meets the criteria for having too few health professionals to meet the needs of the population.”

At the time, at least, Clermont County was designated as a medical HSPA.

When The Sun inquired about why the report had not been updated, Robinson responded that the report is being updated this year, but has not yet been finalized or published.

While Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital declined to comment on our questions about hospital resources, we did learn form CCPH that there are processes in place to build out more health care centers, if needed.

Tim Kelly, assistant health commissioner, said in an email that, “In the Clermont County Public Health Emergency Response Plan, if a hospital were to reach their capacity, the hospital could request the alternative care center, a free-standing, self-contained tent structure housing beds and a cache of basic medical equipment that can be set up to triage patients and save space in the hospital for the illest. Jurisdictions within Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana share the resource which is managed through the Tri-state Disaster Coalition, which is comprised of hospitals, public health agencies, fire and EMS agencies.”

Kelly reiterated that Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital would be responsible for submitting the request necessary to initiate the setup of the alternative care center.

In the meantime, local health officials have already begun planning for such an emergency.

As such, if an alternative care center were requested, it would be “erected in the parking lot nearest the emergency room,” Kelly said

When asked how soon the alternative care center could start accepting patients, he said, “It is dependent on how long it takes to get the asset to the hospital, and how long it takes to assemble it.”

Notably, the alternative care center has been set up in the past, as part of an emergency preparedness exercise.

The alternative care center would be limited to seven wings, with 30 beds per wing, and could be staffed by hospital personnel and medical volunteers and non-medical volunteers.

When it comes to the availability of supplies, such as respirators, Kelly said he “did not have an answer for this question.”

The Sun turned then turned to a representative from The Health Collaborative — a non-profit organization that works to positively impact health status in the greater Cincinnati region— to try to get the question about supplies answered.

In an email, Christa Hyson, senior manager of external affairs, said that, “As of right now (and because of the constant fluidity of the situation) I cannot release [numbers].”

She did state that, “Many individuals with mild symptoms will not need to be tested/ hospitalized and will be instructed to stay home and self-quarantine. This is imperative so our hospitals are not over capacity and our most vulnerable patients can be treated first. The test/test result does NOT change the current guidance. Only if symptoms worsen (high fever, shortness of breath, etc…) should a person reach out for additional medical attention.”

“This is an unprecedented time and we are all doing the best we can,” Hyson said.