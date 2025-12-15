Frieda Jeanette Switzer (née Baessler), a cherished matriarch and beloved friend, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025, in Milford, Ohio. Born on February 14, 1938, in the Bronx, New York, Frieda lived a life dedicated to her family, exemplifying love, support, and nurturing throughout her years.

Jeanette’s warmth and devotion were apparent in everything she did. A true family woman, her greatest joy was rooted in the bonds she formed with her loved ones. She is survived by her sons, Denis C. (Wendy) Switzer, Steven T. (Lisa) Switzer, Jonathan R. (Sylvia) Switzer, Erich J. (Kelly) Switzer, Thomas C. (Jessica) Switzer, and James D. Switzer. Additionally, she leaves behind 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, each carrying a piece of her legacy forward. Frieda is also survived by her loving sister, Norma Bausch, and sister-in-law, Dee Baessler.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, James “Joe” Switzer; her daughter, Melinda S. Neal; her son, David E. Switzer; her brother, Fred Baessler; and her brother-in-law, Richard Bausch. Together, they were an integral part of her life, and their memories remain etched in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

A longtime member of the Hamlet Seventh-day Adventist Church, Jeanette’s faith was a guiding force in her life. Her love for nature, particularly hummingbirds and flowers, was a reflection of her vibrant spirit. She found joy in cooking, often sharing her culinary creations with family and friends, further solidifying her role as the heart of her family.

Jeanette’s visitation will be held at Megie Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio, on December 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a funeral service at the same location from 11:30 to 12:00.

A graveside committal will take place immediately following the funeral at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Jeanette Switzer’s legacy of love, resilience, and faith will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege to know her.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be directed to SEM Haven Nursing Home, 225 Cleveland Ave., Milford, OH 45150 in gratitude for the care they provided to Jeanette in her final years.