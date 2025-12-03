Gloria Jean Siemer, age 89, of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, December 1, 2025 at her residence. She was born December 1, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Truman and Frances (Franer) Brose. Gloria was a dedicated homemaker and contributed her skills to various roles throughout her life. She was employed at IGA, Steeles Pharmacy, GTE and National Bank and Trust, showcasing her versatility and commitment to her work. Gloria’s numerous contributions in her personal and professional life will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by four brothers – Theodore Smart, Walter E. Smart, Harold Brose and Ralph Junior Brose and one sister – Lola Edith Brose.

Mrs. Siemer is survived by her husband of 64 years – William F. Siemers whom she married June 24, 1961; two sons – William Scott Siemer and wife Brenda Kay of Hamersville, Ohio and Steven Paul Siemer and wife Patricia of Hamersville, Ohio; five grandchildren – Christopher Scott Siemer, Emily Marie Longbottom and husband Justin, Erica Renee Oliver and husband Daniel W. , Zachary Steven Siemer and Wyatt Siemer; four great grandchildren – Carson Marie, Payton Renee, Kaydence Meranda and Lynnox Warren and nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her generous spirit, Mrs. Siemer has made an anatomical gift for the advancement of medical science to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Information will be updated when date and times become available. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, Memorial donations may be made to Queen City Hospice, 19583- 19585 US68S, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.