Irene Huber (née Salerno) went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2025. A devoted warrior of Christ, Irene fought a long and courageous battle with cancer with grit and determination that inspired all who knew her.

Born on March 3, 1945, in Rio Abajo, Panama, Irene was the daughter of the late Francisco Salerno and Herminia Rosa Lewis. She graduated from the Maria Auxiliadora all-girls school in December 1965. On December 31, 1965, she married Joseph Huber, who survives her. At the time, Joe was stationed with the United States Air Force at Howard Air Force Base, Canal Zone, Panama.

Irene is lovingly remembered by her four children: Kathleen Adams (Mindi Clark) of Batavia, OH; Melissa “Missy” Young (Steve) of Bellefonte, PA; Michael Huber (Stephanie) of Lynchburg, OH; and Nicholas Huber (Alice Tompkins) of Hillsboro, OH. She was a proud grandmother to Cassandra Young of Cincinnati, OH; Christopher Young (Carrie Asselmeier) of Denver, CO; Jaidyn Young of Bellefonte, PA; Curtis Adams (Kristy) of Mt. Orab, OH; Courtney Worley (Michael) of Fayetteville, OH; Cody Adams (Bryce) of Blanchester, OH; Victoria Foust (Blake) of Saint Johns, FL; Logan Huber of Fayetteville, OH; and Autumn Tompkins of Hillsboro, OH. Her joy extended to her great-grandchildren, Eliza Foust and Noah Foust.

She is also survived by her siblings Alfredo Quintero of Panama City, Panama; Maria Labastide of Panama City, Panama; John Labastide of Saint Augustine, FL; and Olivia Labastide of Panama City, Panama, along with many nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her godmother Kathleen Rose Ansberry; her parents Herminia Lewis and Francisco Salerno; her father-in-law Frank Huber; her mother-in-law Bertha Huber; and her brother-in-law Donald Huber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Angela Merici Church in Fayetteville, OH on Friday December 19th at 3 PM. Following the Mass, the inurnment ceremony will take place at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Fayetteville, OH. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception at Daly Hall immediately after the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

A special thank you to all the staff at Brookwood Retirement Community in Cincinnati, OH, who took such great care of Irene over the past year.