To help better serve communities throughout southern Ohio, the crew at Small Town Home Health Solutions has decided to take on a new endeavor. Recognizing the need for adult day services in southern Ohio; the decision came to create the Small Town Adult Day Services. The new Small Town Adult Day Services is expected to open in 2026 with a grand opening set for Jan. 5. An open house is planned for 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Jan. 5 with a ribbon cutting set for 9 a.m.

The new adult day center is located at 1041 Old US 52 B in New Richmond, the location that previously served as Berry’s Pharmacy next to Rivertown IGA.

Among the services it provides will be skilled care for adults requiring supervised care from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, giving caregivers an opportunity to get some rest, accomplish some needed chores, or go about their work day while knowing that their adult care recipient is in good hands with the team at Small Town.

Small Town Adult Day Services’ owners, Chris and Carla Pennington, are excited to see their vision take shape as they continue their goal of providing a needed service in their community and the surrounding area. Chris and Carla Pennington have many years of experience in the medical field.

“We’re going to be an intensive adult day service facility,” said Carla Pennington. “That means it’s a higher level of care. We can do wound care, IV’s, therapy…it’s not just a social kind of thing.”

“We offer respite stay for caregivers who need a break,” she added. “The caregiver will be able to go out and shop, sleep, or whatever after they drop their loved one off.”

Adults are not required to be at the “intensive care” level to be able to spend the day at Small Town. They accept all levels in need of adult day care – servicing as a social, enhanced and intensive care facility. They even accept adult clients with mild cognitive impairment.

Small Town has taken local adult day care to another level, not only providing longer hours of care than most, but offering a wide range of services for those with various types of needs.

Skilled nurses will be on hand to provide care, as well as therapists, social workers and physicians.

Nutritious, delicious meal options and a wide range of activities will help nourish the body, mind and spirit at Small Town.

Small Town Adult Day Services plans to service adults in Clermont, Brown, Adams, and Hamilton; and future plans involve opening adult day care facilities beyond Clermont County.

They also provide reliable, safe, and comfortable transportation for residents of Clermont County if needed, and possibly adult clients of Hamilton, Brown and Adams as well.

Their facility in New Richmond is equipped with handicap accessible wet rooms, onsite laundry, and salon services that allow adults in their care to stay safe and fresh. The 6,000 square foot adult day care center is expected to allow for approximately 60 adult clients each day. There is also a therapy room and quiet room.

Small Town is also proud to announce the quality food that will be provided to clients daily.

“It’s going to be a higher quality food,” explained Carla Pennington. “They’ll have a continental breakfast every morning, but later they will have a hot meal served by four different catering companies, and we’ll meet dietary requirements.”

You can sign up for Small Town Adult Day Services without any long-term contract, and adult clients are not required to stay the entire day.

Small Town Home Health Solutions will continue to provide its home care services with the opening of the new Small Town Adult Day Services.

Thriving on the motto “Neighbors Connecting Neighbors,” Small Town Adult Day Services prides itself in creating a comfortable atmosphere with high quality care.

“They will get medical, therapeutic, rehabilitation, personal care, social and recreational activities, and support for caregivers,” Carla Pennington said of the new Small Town Adult Day Services.

“This is one way of giving back to our community,” said Carla Pennington.

Registration is underway for Small Town Adult Day Services in New Richmond, and you can join the adult day service waiting list by calling (513) 905-9520 or email to [email protected].

For more information, visit https://smalltownadultdayservices.com/