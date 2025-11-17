Monica Kaye Ernst, 57, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Friday, November 14, 2025 at her residence. She was born on June 8, 1968 in Georgetown, OH to the late Clifton and Carol (Schmidt) McCann. She was an account manager at DUCO.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve McCann.

Monica is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Gregory Ernst of Sardinia; daughters, Emily Ernst (Soham Pal) of State College, PA, Laura Ernst of Alexandria, KY; sisters, Susan (Steve) Huff of Decatur, Christine Rademacher (Roy) of Columbia, KY, Connie (Bill) Tibbe of Sardinia, Linda (Kelly) Piatt of Sardinia; sister-in-law, Christy McCann of Seaman as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

