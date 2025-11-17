Linda Kay Germann, 78, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She worked in home healthcare, was very involved in the Ohio Tobacco Festival and loved playing bingo. Mrs. Germann was born May 1, 1947 in Higginsport, Ohio the daughter of the late Marjorie Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Paul E. Germann.

Mrs. Germann is survived by two children – Judy Carrizalez of Ripley, Ohio and Michael Germann of Norfolk, Virginia; two granddaughters – Nicole Jordan and Alexandra Carrizalez, both of Ripley; two grandsons – Paul Grant Jordan, Jr. of Winchester, Ohio and Devin Jordan of Aberdeen, Ohio; two great-granddaughters – Kenley Burns and Zivah Jordan.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, November 20, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com