Robert Gene Scalf, age 73, passed away peacefully October 29, 2025. He joined his late father Sterling Scalf Jr. He is survived by his mother Helen Scalf McClanahan, brothers Terry, Gary, David and sister Marla and his loving life companion Adele Gruber. He is also survived by his son, Robert Scalf Jr., daughters Melissa Ann Diss and Alana Burns, granddaughters Kendall and Kaylan, grandsons Rowan, Eli and Rayden(deceased), and great grandson Abraham. Rob was born at home in Big Rock, Virginia in 1952 and grew up Bethel, Ohio where he did his schooling and later became a loving father. Rob enjoyed many things in life. His most recent were music, ham radio and being a marksman at target shooting. He enjoyed people and would talk to anyone. A celebration of life will be held November 22nd at 2pm at the Bethel Nazarene Church, 50 East Water Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106.