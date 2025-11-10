Raymond “Ray” William Helbling, age 88, of Ripley Ohio, passed away October 25, 2025 peacefully at The Glen Senior Living Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born June 29, 1937 on his family’s farm on Schwallie Road in Ripley, Ohio the only son of the late William and Margaret (nee Schumacher) Helbling. Ray shared his youth with his six sisters. He was baptized at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley and attended St. Michael Catholic School, later graduating from Ripley High School in 1955. Shortly after high school, Ray enlisted in the United States Army National Guard while pursuing a degree in agricultural science at the Ohio State University.

Ray’s professional journey included various roles, most notably in construction, where he contributed to significant projects such as Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium and the re-routed US68 bridge over Straight Creek near Georgetown, Ohio. However, his greatest passion remained farming. Ray took over the family farm on Hockman Road in Ripley, where his family moved to in 1955 during Ray’s senior year of high school, which became his lifelong vocation for the next 70 years. Throughout this time, he was privileged to have supportive neighbors who frequently helped with farm chores. Ray had a deep affection for his horses, cattle, and dogs, having adopted 17 Weimaraners over the years, along with an array of stray dogs that found their way to his welcoming home.

In 1972, Ray married his soulmate, Mary K. Germann, also of Ripley, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Their 42-year marriage was filled with love and companionship until her passing in 2015. Together, they were dedicated, active members of their church community, known for their service and generosity. Ray contributed his time and resources to various local organizations, including the Ripley Historical Society, the Ripley Kiwanis Club and the Knights of Columbus. Even after his mother’s passing in the Ohio Valley Manor, Ray continued to visit the residents, demonstrating his kindness and compassion. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, community and the farming life that he cherished deeply. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Mary K. (Germann) Helbling, Ray was preceded in death by six sisters – Margaret (Marion) Scott, Rita (Fred) Dunbar, Thresa (Robert) Seipelt, Louise (Bill) Wayson, Jody (Robert) Bridges and Gina Helbling; one brother-in-law – Ben (Tresa) Germann and one sister-in-law – Rebecca (Don) Butler

Mr. Helbling is survived by one brother-in-law – Frank (Debbie) Germann; two sisters-in-law – Maureen (Roy) Day and Susan Wright; cherished “Uncle Ray” to dozens of nephews and nieces and a loyal friend to countless wonderful neighbors.

An anatomical gift was given to the University of Cincinnati Medical College in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 14 North 4th Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167. Visitation for family and friends will be 9:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. in the church fellowship hall. Following the Mass of Christian Burial, a reception will be held in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley OH 45167 or at www.stmichaelripley.com

