Prescilla Carol Redick, age 70, of Lake Waynoka, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Mercy Hospital Anderson in Anderson, Township, Ohio. She was born October 20, 1955 in Lexington, Alabama the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Cole) Killen. Prescilla was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ and the Russellville American Legion Post #0394 Auxiliary. Throughout her life, Prescilla cultivated deep bonds with her children and grandchildren. She was well known for her warmth and unwavering support, often spending her time creating cherished memories with her family. An avid crafter, she turned her creative talents into beautiful projects. Additionally, she enjoyed engaging with friends and family on Facebook, sharing moments from her life and staying connected with her loved ones. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter – Jennifer Morris in 2025, one sister – Thersia Killen in 2025 and one brother – Tommy Killen in 2023.

Mrs. Redick is survived by her husband of 42 years – Tim Redick; three daughters – Jessica Flynn and husband Tom of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sabra Harp and husband Chris of Florence, Kentucky and Maggie Robinson and husband Tommy of Lexington, Kentucky; thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one brother – Anthony Killen of Lebanon, Tennessee.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Church of Christ, 144 S. Columbus Street, Russellville, Ohio 45168.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com