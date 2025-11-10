Louise Bessie Mays, age 81, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at her residence. She was born August 7, 1944 in Amelia, Ohio the daughter of the late Sylvester “Vess” and Georgia Bell (Kerns) Morgan. Louise was the co-owner of Dan’s Plumbing, a well-respected business in Sardinia, Ohio, where she dedicated many years of her life to serving the community and raising her family. Her commitment to her family was evident in every aspect of her life. Louise enjoyed spending quality time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s activities and being actively involved in their lives. The holiday season held a special place in Louise’s heart. She delighted in celebrating Christmas, relishing the joy of watching Christmas movies and listening to holiday music throughout the year. Louise possessed a passion for sewing, cooking, and gardening. She cultivated a colorful garden, with geraniums as her favorite flower, symbolizing her vibrant spirit and love for beauty. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, dedication and a deep appreciation for the simple pleasures of life. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years – Daniel J. Mays in 2006 and one son – Daniel Mays in 2024.

Mrs. Mays is survived by nine children – Jeff (Michelle) Mays of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Bessie Mays of Goshen, Ohio, Tonya (Bryan) Taylor of Sardinia, Ohio, Ed (LuAnn) Mays of Amelia, Ohio, Terry Mays of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Georgia Ann (Bryan) Back of Sardinia, Ohio, Michael (Bambi) Mays of Georgetown, Ohio and Melissa (Duane) Yockey of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; twenty grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and two sisters – Jo Hull of Martins Ferry, Ohio and Tina Bosworth of Amelia, Ohio

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 7, 2025 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman, Road, Sardinia, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.