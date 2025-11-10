Douglas M. Boone, 83, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 9, 2025 at his home, after a lengthy illness. He was a United States Army Vietnam War Veteran, a member of the VFW in Maysville, Kentucky, a member of American Legion Post 367 in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Bethel Church of Christ in Bethel, Ohio. He retired from Meyer Tool Co. in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he worked as a quality control engineer and in his younger years, he loved to drag race. Mr. Boone was born March 5, 1942 near Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Dewey and Ivy (Louderback) Boone. He was also preceded in death by two sons – Chris and Dereak Boone; three sisters – Betty Abbott, Pat Pyles and Thea Quire.

Mr. Boone leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of fifty-one years – Regina (Lightner) Boone; two sisters – Diana Boone and Ruth Herrmann, both of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Tim Butler will officiate. Family and friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday. Following the memorial service, Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 367 of Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com