William F. Taylor Jr, 73, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Monday, November 3, 2025 at his residence. He was born June 10, 1952 in Maysville, KY to the late William F. and Joye (Goode) Taylor. He was a physical therapist and was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Paula Taylor of Sardinia; sons, Zachary (Melissa) Taylor of Sardinia, Jacob (Alexis) of Dayton; daughters, Dorothy (Mindy) Taylor of Milwaukee, Sunshine (Garrett) Piatt of Sardinia, Rebecca Taylor of Pickerington, Brooke (Alex) Neal of Sardinia; grandchildren, Jaylen, Lily, Zane, Jude, Maya, Graham, Salem, Harper and Gwendolyn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Dohrman Byers will be officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the church hall at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of America or the St. Mary Catholic Church.

