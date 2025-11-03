Lisa Orr, 67, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born October 14, 1958, in Brown County, OH to the late Joseph P. and Clara Leota (Black) Wallingford. She worked at the Title Office.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Wallingford Jr.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Rory Orr of Sardinia; sons, Aaron Orr of Sardinia, Travis (Sarah) Orr of Batavia; daughter, Hope (Michael) Mathews of Russellville; grandchildren, Karis and Emma Orr; sisters, Audrey Parker of Russellville, Julia A. (Terry) Davenport of Maysville, Debbie (Bob) Jodrey of Sardinia, Cindy Jodrey of Georgetown, and Jennie (Chuck) Whitehead of Maysville; brother, Barry Wallingford of Ash Ridge and several nieces and nephews.

Per Lisa’s wishes, she will be cremated with no services. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.