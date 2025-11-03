Elbert Scaggs, age 91, of Ripley, Ohio died Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born December 27, 1933 in Fleming County, Kentucky the son of the late Cecil and Ena Pearl (Ratliff) Scaggs. Elbert was a dedicated construction worker with over 41 years of service, was a valued employee at Foley Construction and Kokosing Construction Companies. His commitment to his profession exemplified his strong work ethic and dedication. As a member of the Ripley Church of Christ and the Ripley Lions Club, Elbert contributed positively to his community, demonstrating a spirit of service that will be remembered by those he touched. He was also honored as a Kentucky Colonel, a distinction that reflects his leadership and commitment to his state. In his personal time, Elbert found joy in gardening and the challenge of completing 1000 piece puzzles, activities that showcased his patience and determination. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, community involvement and a passion for life’s simple pleasures. Elbert will be fondly remembered by family, friends and colleagues alike. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years – Barbara Lou (Perry) Scaggs in 2000, whom he married April 21, 1956 in Maysville, Kentucky; one grandson – Chandler Ryan Day, one brother – Ivan Scaggs and one sister – Ella Jane List.

Mr. Scaggs is survived by two daughters – Denise Germann and husband Jerry of Aberdeen, Ohio and Maribeth Koewler and husband Donnie of Ripley, Ohio; one son – James E. Scaggs and wife Jill of Maysville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren – Jeremy Germann, Ashley Scaggs Crank and husband Scott, Kayla Germann Gural and husband Jason, Jamie Scaggs, Travis Scaggs, Steven Scaggs and wife Emily, Taylour Day and McKenna Smith and husband Andrew; six great grandchildren – Wyatt Germann, Danielle Cyan Allgeier, Gage Crank, Alexander Gural, Eddie Mullins and Charlotte “Charlee” Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, Memorial donations may be made to the Ripley Lions Club, P.O. Box 74, Ripley, Ohio 45167.