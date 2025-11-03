Colton Geering, age 22, of Sardinia Ohio passed away suddenly on October 27, 2025. He was born on December 20, 2002 in Cincinnati Ohio, son of Monica (Tim) Mock of Sardinia Ohio, David (Brandi) Geering of Winchester Ohio, Beloved fiancée of Laney Garrison, Decatur Ohio. Colton was a member of the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, as well as a 2021 graduate of Eastern High School and Southern Hills CTC, Ag Mechanics Program. He was the co-founder of Silent Pursuit Outdoors, a group dedicated to pursuing Christ through the Outdoors. He was currently a CDL Roll Off Driver for Rumpke. In addition to his parents and fiancee, other surviving family members are brothers Kaleb (Alyssia) Martin of Mt. Orab Ohio, Kolton Mock, and Hunter Mock of Sardinia Ohio, Annie Jennings & Jayce Jennings, grandparents Randy (Wilma) Newcomb of Amelia Ohio and Dianne Mock of Sardinia Ohio, along with many other family members and friends. Colton was recently preceded in death by his grandfather Hook Mock of Sardinia Ohio and had also been preceded by grandparents- Vernon & Devonda Geering.

Services will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, October 31, 2025 at Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, 8080 OH -124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 with Pastor Matt Burns officiaing. Visitation with family and friends is from 9:30am until the time of service at 11:30am. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery, Sardinia Ohio. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Colton’s memory can be made to the Adams County Cancer Center 285 Medical Center Drive Seaman Ohio 45679.