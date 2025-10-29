William “Bill” Bick, Jr. was born September 30, 1923 in Brown County, OH to the late William M. and Jennie M. (nee Carrigan) Bick and passed away October 6, 2025 at his residence at the age of 102 and six days. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Katie (late Steve) Menard, granddaughter Becky Menard, and grandson Ryan Bick.

Bill is survived by his wife of 75 years, Janet S. (nee Smith) Bick, son Joseph “Joe” (late Paula) Bick, grandchildren – Rachel Hacker, Cassie Whitehouse, Matt Menard, and Brett Bick, great grandchildren – Kane and Brendan Hacker, Jackson and Annabelle Bick, Grier and Ellie Whitehouse, Jade Menard, and Dakota Newberry.

Bill was a resident of Bethel, OH. He held numerous educational positions in Clermont and Brown counties, beginning his career in 1950 at Russellville.

Bill was the superintendent in Bethel, OH for 13 years. He loved education and every position he filled. Bill was in the Army Air Corp., flying as top Gunner on a B-24 in World War II from 1943-45, flying 43 missions in the Pacific area. Bill was one of the few remaining World War II veterans.