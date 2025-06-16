Suzanne Glassco, age 91, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Suzanne was born October 7, 1933 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Clyde and Marjorie (Henize) Bolender. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years – Marvin Glassco in 2021, whom she married September 17, 1952; one brother – Alfred Bolender and two sisters – Helen R. Mills and LeJeune Howser.

Mrs. Glassco is survived by two daughters – Karen S. Loudon (Jay) of Georgetown, Ohio and Kristi A. Blank (Alvin) of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Carrie Kratzer (Kevin) of Georgetown, Ohio, Michael Seth Cooper (Heather) of Sardinia, Ohio and Cory William Loudon (Tina) of Milford, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Nathan and Allison Kratzer and Addison and Isabel Loudon and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249

