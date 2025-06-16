Marcia Lynn Baird, age 66, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at her residence with her loved ones by her side. She was born November 15, 1958 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Margaret (Rice) Bales of Loveland, Ohio and the late Arthur Bales. Marcia was a dedicated nurse, whose compassion and commitment to the care of others touched many lives.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Baird is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 47 years – James “Jim” Baird whom she married September 23, 1978; two children – Erin Nelson and husband Andrew of Russellville, Ohio and Russell Baird and wife Nicolle of Berkeley Lake, Georgia; three grandchildren – Ruby and Landon Nelson and Roark Baird; one sister – Mira King and husband Tim of Loveland, Ohio; one niece – Heather Comb; one sister-in-law – Judy Bohn and other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243 or at www.hswo.org/donate

