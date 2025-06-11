Bernice Schweickart, 99, of Sardinia, OH, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Monarch Meadows Nursing Home in Seaman, OH. Bernice Agnus Schweickart was born in Maysville, KY on February 19, 1926. She was raised in Russellville, OH and attended Russellville School for her education. She graduated from Russellville High School in 1944.

Bernice took pride in working for the First National Bank in Sardinia for 32 years. She also enjoyed working as a cashier for Hess Auctions for several years. When Bernice wasn’t working at her jobs, you could find her working on the farm alongside her husband of 62 years, Sam. Bernice and Sam loved going to Gatlinburg for vacation. They enjoyed taking their grandkids, Machele and Darin along with them every summer. They created many memories and traditions with the kids over the years.

Bernice is survived by her caring son and only child Daryl Schweickart (Nancy); granddaughter, Machele Clark (Jerry); grandson, Darin Schweickart (Kirsten) and great granddaughter, Emma Sue Schweickart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Schweickart, her parents, George and Bertha Seaman and her sister, Gladys Rockey.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rev Jim Schroeder will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.